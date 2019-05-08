Monarch Tasks Police On Eneka, Iriebe Killings

The Rivers Police Command has been charged to constitute a panel of inquiry into the recent shooting in Eneka and Iriebe Communities that claimed many lives.

The Eze Oha Evo III, His Roya Majesty, King, Leslie N. Eke, gave the charge Monday while briefing newsmen at his palace in Woji, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

He said that the killings should be investigated vigorously as to unearth those behind that act, so as to serve as deterrent to others.

The Eze Gbakagbaka of Evo Kingdom, pointed out that people had decided to be wicked, because of what he described as too much mercy.

He expressed regret that the youths have refused to channel their energy to meaningful projects, but crime.

According to him, if the youths could turn the energy and time used in crime commission to other ventures, that the environment would be beneficial to all.

The royal father, who insisted on immediate police action, said it must not be business as usual, and added that Governor Nyesom-Wike’s effort to tame insecurity must not be gambled with.

The police inquiry panel, he said, should consist of youth leader, chiefs and community development leaders of both communities in order to fast track the process.

Furthermore, he also called on other military establishment in the state to work with the polices in their attempt to fight crime.

The Nyerisi Eli/Eze Woji XII, noted that the best way to achieve good result in crime fighting was to work as a team, saying that individual attempts may not yield the best result.

He also warned against sponsorship of crime in the state by any person or group as such was an evil wind that blows no one any good.

It would be recalled that two Obio/Akpor communities (Eneka and Iriebe), have been in the news in recent times over some heavy shootings that claimed several lives.