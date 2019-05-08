Monarch Decries Military’s Role In Rivers Polls

A monarch in Rivers State, HRH Christopher Wonodi has criticised the role of the military during last Saturday’s Governorship and State House of Assembly elections in the state.

Wonodi, who is the Eze Mbam Abali X11, Eze Risiohia, Rebisi, Port Harcourt stated this during a chat with newsmen in Port Harcourt

The Traditional Ruler, who said he voted in Port Harcourt Ward 1, unit 13, however expressed unhappiness at the low turnout of voters during the exercise, attributing to the huge presence of soldiers across the state.

He stated, “I voted in Port Harcourt Ward 1, Unit 13 and there was peace. But my worry was that there were not much people that came out to vote compared to the Presidential and National Assembly election.

“Maybe the military presence scared people from coming out. I want to use this opportunity to say that military involvement in politics is killing the electoral process.

“The Military is not supposed to be used during elections. The Police that we use and even civil defense merely observe the process without necessary brandishing arms. But when you see the military with guns seating around the place put fear in the electorates.

“Using the military in an electoral process is wrong. It is not done anywhere in the world. We watch elections conducted in the United States, do you see police at polling units? All they do is that they just stay around and watch what is going on. They do not even come close to the voting centers,” he said.

On his expectations for the next Governor, the Traditional Ruler expressed delight that Governor Nyesom Wike has done well in the last four years in office.

“We are happy with who God gave to us in the last four years because we have really benefitted from good governance. I can drive from here to Eleme without any pothole. In fact I went to Opobo town recently and I drove straight into the community.

“So, for me I would prefer that the Governor continues the good works he is doing and complete his second term.

“Like I always say it is important to perform when you are given the opportunity to serve the people. Look at our roads, hospitals and public schools they are wearing a new look with quality and people are happy because of the kind of Governor we have.

“These things should be made available so that the children of the poor can also access them and compete with the rich. That captures the essence of good governance,” HRH, Eze Wonodi explained.