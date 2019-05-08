LG Boss Hails Wike On Opobo Road Project

Opobo/Nkoro Local Government authorities say Governor Nyesom Wike has written his name in gold for being the first chief executive of the state to construct a road linking the local government.

The Executive Chairman of the local government, Hon. Eugene Jaja said by this singular gesture, Opobo/Nkoro people can drive home with ease rather than the age-long process of passing through the sea.

The executive chairman made the disclosure at Government House during a town hall meeting with the governor, youths and traditional rulers over security challenges in the state.

He said the people will remain grateful to the governor for linking them up to the urban city which has been the greatest challenge facing the people over the years.

“It is a big boost that an average Opobo/Nkoro indigene can drive home. Apart from Governor Wike, no administration in the state has thought it wise to make the area motorable. By this indelible mark, Governor Wike has shown that he is an Opobo/Nkoro man.

Constructing a road to Opobo/Nkoro happens to be one of the monumental achievements the present administration has recorded that will be difficult to be broken. Every Opobo/Nkoro man regardless of political affiliation is pleased to identify with the administration of Governor Wike,” he said.

He said the town hall meeting initiated by the governor is timely, as the meeting has shown that the governor means well for the state. “It is a welcome development. As a responsible government, the governor has deemed it fit to confront bad elements who have been dragging the name of the state in the mud,” he said.

He advised the youths to lay down their arms and embrace peace which is tantamount to development. “Let youths of Rivers State especially those who think carrying arms is a way of making money to have a rethink and embrace peace. No society grows in an atmosphere of killing, kidnapping and other forms of social vices. Cultism and rape do not pay rather they ruin your future,” he asserted.