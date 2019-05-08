Lawyer Lauds Wike On Peace Building Efforts

A Port Harcourt-based legal practitioner, Mr. Chijoke Agi, has commended the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike over his effort at restoring peace in the state.

Mr. Agi, who stated this while speaking with newsmen in Port Harcourt last Monday, noted that the call for restoration of peace in the state was timely in view of recent happenings in the state.

He expressed regrets that Rivers State was fast losing its peaceful nature because of invasion of hoodlums from neighbouring states in the country.

He explained that he was impressed by the action the state government had taken so far.

According to him, I’m impressed that the government is doing something to stem the tide. We cannot continue to groan over killings yet do nothing. Some of the persons that superheat all these atrocities come from neighbouring states”.

Mr. Agi said it was time for all stakeholders in the state to join hands to make the state safe.

He remarked that everybody had to work in concert to restore peace in the state.

He stated that every peace loving person would appreciate the fact that the crime in the state had reached a crescendo.

The Port Harcourt lawyer said that criminals operating in the state had acquired a shameless temerity as they no longer operated in the dark but in broad daylight.

He said it was common knowledge that community members connived at crimes and allowed their children to wreak havoc on the communities.

Mr. Agi stated that many paramount rulers were operating from the state capital instead of their communities and noted that some of them had become partisan.

He called for improved security in the local communities to restore confidence in the remote areas.

Chidi Enyie