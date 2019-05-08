Lawmakers Task Leaders On Prudence, Understanding

Some lawmakers in the Lagos State House of Assembly have urged public office holders to learn prudent management of the nation’s resources and settle differences among themselves during Ramadan.

The lawmakers gave the advice in separate interviews with newsmen in Lagos last Monday while giving their Ramadan messages.

Prince Bisi Yusuff, representing Alimosho Constituency I in the Assembly, urged Nigerians, especially political class, to be prudent in management of public funds during and after the Ramadan.

Yusuff, the Chairman, House Committee on Public Accounts (Local), said that the Holy month teaches fairness and prudence in handling wealth, position and power.

According to him, the month of Ramadan levels everybody, whether high or low, and as such, those who have should show concern to the have nots.

“The month teaches us to reflect soberly about our lives. It teaches us that we should be human, we should be humane in the way we treat others.

‘For the next 30 days all of us, the leaders and the led are equal.

“If anyone has billions and trillions in bank account, such should remember the downtrodden and the poor masses who do not have anything. We should be our brother’s keepers.

“We should remember people without hope and give them hope. We should know how others feel and fare, especially the poor.

“Ramadan teaches us that we should govern ourselves well and manage resources well so that people will have enough to eat and sustain themselves,” he said.

Also speaking, Mr Akeem Bello, representing Amuwo-Odofin Constituency II in the Assembly, urged Nigerian leaders to forgive one another and be faithful in order to hasten nation-building.

Bello said: “This is the month of faithfulness and forgiveness. I advise all our leaders to use this month to settle all the rancour among them.”

Mr Abiodun Tobun, representing Epe Constituency I in the Assembly, said that the period of Ramadan was meant for people to amend their ways and act positively at any given opportunity.

Tobun, the Chairman House Committee on Works and Infrastructure, urged Nigerian leaders to use the Ramadan period to reflect on their past activities and decisions.

The lawmaker said that leadership position was meant to make life better for the masses and the Ramadan period called for self-appraisal and retrospection on the part of the leaders.