Kidnapping: N5.045m Was Paid To Secure My Release -OAU Lecturer

An orthopedic surgeon at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Prof. Olayinka Adegbehingbe, who was kidnapped on Sunday, has revealed that N5.045 million was paid to secure his release.

Adegbehingbe made the disclosure yesterday in Ile-Ife in an interview with newsmen at his residence on the university campus.

The surgeon, who said he was hale and healthy, attributed his release to the power of God.

According to him, the kidnappers had demanded N30 million but later collected N5.045 million for his release after much negotiation.

He condemned the level of insecurity across the country, saying majority of the youths were jobless and had now resorted to crime.

“The Federal Government needs to invest more in security; we need to know the identity of people coming in and going out of the town, state and the country at large.

“The people who abducted me were Fulani herdsmen and they had four guns and multiple rounds of ammunition as well as different dangerous weapons,” he said.

He called for community policing as well as provision of employment for the youths, adding that” idle hands are the devil’s workshop”.