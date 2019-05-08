Jonathan Expresses Confidence In South Africa’s Polls

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, has expressed confidence in South Africa’s ability to elect a new National Assembly and provincial legislatures on Wednesday.

According to a statement, Jonathan, who is the head of the election observer mission of the Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa, said the electoral body played an important role in ensuring safe and successful elections.

The ex-President, while speaking to SABC News at the Independent Electoral Commission’s Results Operation Centre in Pretoria, said, “This year’s election appears to be one of the strongest contested elections so far in the history of South Africa’s democracy and everybody is interested in the outcome. We have observed some of the rallies and we are quite comfortable how things are going.

“The key thing about elections is the body managing the election and, of course, the security — the police. If the stakeholders, the political parties, have confidence in these two organisations, then, of course, we are quite hopeful.”

Jonathan also expressed optimism that management of elections was improving across the continent.

He stated, “I have gone to many African nations as leader of different observation missions, including the Commonwealth, the African Union, the National Democratic Institute, and the EISA, and I am quite impressed and hopeful that the standard of managing our elections will continue to improve.

“I believe that if we improve our standard of elections, we will get to that point where people, using their votes, can remove a leader they feel is not leading them well.”

According to him, the trend of well-managed elections will bring about marked improvement in leadership and development on the continent.

Jonathan, who admitted that young people had a role to play in governance, however, added that the issue of leadership in Africa should not focus on age alone but on competence and the ability of leaders to understand new trends in the areas of governance and information technology, especially in the age of knowledge-based economy.