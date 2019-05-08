HIV/AIDS: 2,681 Screened, 11 Test Positive In Rivers Community

Out of a total of 2,681 persons screened for HIV in Ogbogoro community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, 11 turned out positive.

This is the result of a recent series of tests carried out by the Social Behavioural Change Communication (SBCC) of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) in collaboration with the Senator representing Rivers/East Senatorial zone, Senator Andrew Uchendu, during a free medical outreach and HIV/AIDS awareness campaign.

The programme, which was originally targeted at screening 3000 persons in the area, according to Mr Etubi Ugbeede Abraham, the representative of the implementing partner, Geomaldany Nigeria Limited, turned out to be successful in terms of achieving its goals and objectives.

In an exclusive interview with Mr Abraham, he stated that the programme achieved its four key goals and objectives.

The goals and objectives are to promote communities level awareness of HIV/AIDS, provide preventive messages to members of the public, expand access to HIV testing services and to link positive persons to care and support services.

According to him, at the end of the exercise “a large number of clients from surrounding communities were attended to, and got to ascertain their HIV status, newly diagnosed clients were referred to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) through community health monitoring persons.

“Furthermore these clients had the opportunity to know the position of their vital signs register complaints, and received medical diagnosis and treatment/free drugs; he said.

Abraham explained that Ogbogoro communities was selected for the exercise by stakeholders based on availability of good community health centres for referrals, as well as promotion of HIV prevention awareness among the teeming population.

