‘Football, Catalyst For Unity Among Youth’

The youth leader of Chokota community in Etche Local Government Area , Rivers State, Comrade Kelechi Elebe, says football is the catalyst for unity amongst youths.

He explained that if there is adequate sports development and sports competitions been organised, many of the youths would engage themselves in sporting activities and forget about cultism, kidnapping and other social vices.

Com Elebe, made the assertion at the weekend, after Edegelem Community defeated Non -Indigene in the final match of 2019 Elebe Football Competition, held at community Secondary School Igbo-Etche .

Elebe, who was the sponsore of the competition appealed to well meaning individuals, top politicians and government officials in the area to engage the youth in meaningful development.

“As a youth leader, I saw football as one important means of engaging youths in our area, If the youths are given opportunity in sportsing activities, they will forget about kidnapping and cultism”, Elebe said.

According to him, in his little way he has awarded scholarship to students, and also engaged them into skills acquisition.

“Let the youths desist from acts capable of destroying their lives. Help the youth become useful through empowerment programmes” he stated.

Kiadum Edookor