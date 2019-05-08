‘Enyimba Cannot Rush Onuwa’s Return’

Enyimba head coach, Usman Abd’Allah has spoken about the unavailability of his midfield maestro, Chukwuka Onuwa.

The People’s Elephant gaffer stated that the midfielder is returning from injury and that he will soon be back in the team

The midfielder has become a cult hero among the People’s Elephant fans because of his creativity but he has not featured in their recent matches.

This has made the fans and supporters curious about his whereabouts.

“Onuwa has a little bit of a knock and he is just recovering from it,” Abd’Allah told the media.

“It is too early for him to be in the team and that is why he is left out. He is doing his best to ensure that he regains match fitness and be available for us. We are watching him and how his body is responding to the training sessions.

“We do not want to rush him to action because of the type of knock he had. We will gradually return him to the team in a way that it won’t harm his long term stay with us. I feel the pain of the fans who will like him to play but the technical crew is doing everything for his overall interest.”

Abd’Allah is still revelling in his players’ five-star performance against group leaders, Enugu Rangers last weekend. He cautioned the team against complacency as they prepare for the midweek battle with Rivers United in Port Harcourt.

“We still have to be careful with the way we play against Rivers United because they won’t like to drop a point at this point of the season,” Abd’Allah told Tidesports source.