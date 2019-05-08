Cultism: Edo Screens Students Of Two Secondary Sechools

Edo State Government has commenced the screening of students of Akenzua and Ihogbe Secondary Schools, Benin, in order to check cult related activities in both schools.

The screening, which was supervised by the state Deputy Governor, Mr Philip Shaibu, took off yesterday in Benin.

Shaibu stressed the need for the government and parents of both schools to collaborate in checkmating illegal activities of the students at home and in school.

According to him, the government is determined to ensure that students of both schools achieve their various goals in life.

“Parents, do your checking at home, and we will do our own checking in school.

“We need you to continually check the behaviour of your children at home and report back to us; we want to be on the same page with you all.

”These children are our future leaders; we need to take care of them now, so that they can take care of us later in our old age.

“We, as the government, need to continually keep an eye on them as our future leaders,” said Shaibu.

A parent, Mrs Odunayo Adewale, who described the screening as a good idea from the state government, said it would help the schools to have the data of their students.

Adewale, however, urged the government to immediately complete all abandoned and uncompleted buildings within the school premises.

According to her, hoodlums make use of such buildings to initiate students into cultism.