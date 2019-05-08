Court Restrains Rivers Community’s CDC

A Port Harcourt High Court has granted on order of perpetual injunction restraining the Omoku City Community Development Committee (OCCDC) from operating as a community development committee or coordinating community development committee in Omoku.

The court presided over by Hon. Justice C. Nwogu also upheld the nomination, selection, appointment and constitution of members into the 16 registered community development committees (CDC) in Omoku.

According to the judgement, alliteration be and is hereby made that the inauguration of the 16 community development committees recognized approved and registered by the Rivers State Government on 3rd August 2007 at the Civic Centre Omoku did not require being inaugurated by Oba (Eze Ogba) of Ogbaland and that the inauguration was proper, constitutional, legal and properly constituted and inaugurated in accordance with rules and regulation of the Rivers State Government spelt out in handbook on CDC 2003 published by Rivers State Government and National Policy on CDC in Nigeria. While declaring that the 16 Rivers State Government recognized and registered Community Development Committee (CDC) in Omoku were the private affairs of each community as admitted by the claimants, the court held that the Omoku City community development committee is not a recognized, approved and registered CDC by the government of Rivers State and possesses no certificate of registration as a CDC in accordance with the law and national policy on CDC in Nigeria and should not operate as a CDC. The court also awarded N10 million as damages for frivolous and malicious action against the second defendant counter claimant and cost of action.

It would be recalled that the case filed in 2007 with suit No. OHC/39/2007 was questioning the legality of the inauguration of the members of the Community Development Committee of the 16 communities in Omoku without the knowledge of the Oba of Ogbaland and other Ezes amongst others.