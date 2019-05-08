Commissions Of Inquiry Promise Fairness To All …Hold Inaugural Sitting In PH

The Chairman of the Rivers State Judicial Commission of Inquiry investigating the violence, killing and other related matters which occurred during the February 23 and March 9, 2019 general election in the state, Justice Monima Danagogo says the commission was not constituted to witch-hunt anybody but was a fact-finding mission.

Danagogo stated this during the inaugural sitting of the commission at the State Judiciary Complex in Port Harcourt, yesterday, which heralded the official take-off of the commission.

He said that the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike set up the commission in accordance with the state Inquiry Laws Section 2 Sub-Section 1 of Rivers State, 1999, to among other things, “investigate the remote and immediate causes of the violence, killings and other related acts/matters which occurred during the February 23 and March 9, 2019 general election in the state.

It was also set up to identify the sponsors and perpetrators of the various acts of violence and killings in the state.

The commission was also mandated to identify the victims of the violence, including those killed during the said elections, and identify the motives, if any, behind the said violence, killings and other related acts/matters in the said elections as a way to make appropriate recommendations to the government in other to forestall the repeat of such, among others.

According to him, the commission was handed down with 10 terms of reference by the state governor and was expected to submit its report after 30 days from the first day of the panel’s sitting.

“In the cause of our work, we have called for submission of memorandum from all interested parties through both print and electronic media”, he stated.

Danagogo restated that the commission was not a regular court and would not on a mission to witch hunt any person or group of persons, adding that during the sitting, the panel would obtain its evidence through oral evidence presentations from witnesses as well as those who submitted their memo to the commission.

He assured that the commission would give all the parties equal time to present their facts, and called on all to cooperate with the commission to enable it deliver the mandate given to it.

Also speaking, Corlins C. Ikeh, representing NBA, Port Harcourt branch, Mr. Grale B. Amadi (Esq) and the Officer In-Charge, Legal, Rivers State Police Command, Monday Binebo, in their separate speeches, promised to work with the panel to enable them succeed in their assignment.

Other members of the judicial commission including Frank Fubara, Esq, Dr. Obelebra Adebiyi, Monsignor Pius Kii and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Communications, who also doubles as the Secretary of the commission, Mr Paulinus Nsirim as well as Chidi Boniface Eke, Esq, counsel to the commission were all present during the inaugural sitting of the commission.

In a related devrlopment, the Rivers State Judicial Commission Inquiry investigating the invasion and attack on the state judiciary complex, last year, has promised to give fair hearing to all interested parties invited by the commission.

The five-man committee Chaired by Justice Simeon C. Amadi, was inaugurated by the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, to among other things, unravel the circumstances that led to the violent invasion and attack on the state judiciary and destruction of public properties which occurred at the complex on May 11, 2018.

The commission has 14 terms of reference and is expected to submit its reports to the state government 30 days from its first sitting.

Speaking at the inaugural sitting, yesterday, the Chairman of the five-man investigative panel, Justice Simeon C. Amadi said the commission would not be biased but would accord every party or parties equal opportunities to make their presentations, adding that the commission was not a regular court but on a fact finding mission.

Amadi, while reading out the terms of reference given to the panel, said they include, “to ascertain and identify the immediate and remote causes of and/or the motives behind the violent invasion and attack on the state judiciary and destruction of public properties which occurred at the state Judiciary Complex at the stated dates.

“Identify the persons who participated in, masterminded, counselled or procured others to participate in the violent attack, disruption of activities of the state judiciary and destruction of public properties which occurred at the state Judiciary Complex, Port Harcourt on 11th day of May, 2018.