Coach Abubakar Bala Resigns

Abubakar Bala has resigned from his post as Kwara United coach, following a string of poor results.

The Harmony Boys are fighting against the prospect of relegation from the Nigerian top flight and Bala’s quest was dealt another blow his past weekend when they were held 0-0 by Lobi Stars.

United also recorded a goalless stalemate against Bendel Insurance, lost 0-2 to Enyimba and fell 1-2 to Rangers at home in their recent outings.

These unfavourable results leave Kwara United in the relegation zone with 20 points from 17 games and coach Bala has therefore fallen on his sword.

Bala joined Kwara United from Niger Tornadoes and is the second coach in less than two weeks to abandon his post at a NPFL club.

Coach Henry Makinwa had recently resigned from Abia Warriors after irreconcilable differences between him and the management of the team.

Kwara United’s first match in the wake of Bala’s departure sees them go up against Rangers in an NPFL Matchday 18 fixture before facing Rivers United (H), Wikki Tourist (A) and end the season with a home fixture against Remo Stars.