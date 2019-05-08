Bipi Urges PDP Members To Remain Calm

Following the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC’s decision to suspend the electoral process in Rivers State, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Assembly candidate for Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, Hon. Evans Bapakaye Bipi has urged the people to remain calm and law abiding.

Bipi, who is said to be leading other candidates before the process was suspended urged the youths to be non violence even as the military try to provoke them.

He also urged the people of the state to also remain peaceful and remain prayerful at thus trying moment as God has the final say.

Sources also hinted The Tide that Women in Ogu/ Bolo turned out enmasse in a peaceful procession as personnel dressed in security outfit attempted to get into collation centers in Ogu/bolo.

Although, the result of Saturday’s House of Assembly election in Ogu/Bolo LGA is yet be declared officially by INEC, It was learnt that INEC returning officer Ogu/ Bolo LGA, Walter Collinus had declared Evans Bapakaye Bipi winner of the polls after obtaining the highest number of votes at the polls.