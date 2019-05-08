Anambra FRSC Begins Global Road Safety Week

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Anambra State Command, has commenced the 2019 Global Road Safety Week to raise awareness on road safety issues in the state.

The Sector Commander in Anambra, Andrew Kumapayi, who spoke to newsmen yesterday in Awka, said the exercise began last Monday.

Kumapayi said the Safety Week would comprise the United Nations Global Road Safety (UNGRS) Week and the West Africa Road Safety Organisation (WARSO) Day which would come up on May 8.

He said that the celebration which would come to an end with church thanksgiving at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Amawbia, on May 12, would feature lecture, road shows, Juma’at prayer on Friday and Executive Walk by FRSC staff and some stakeholders.

Kumapayi said the theme of this year’s UNGRS Week would focus on “Leadership for Road Safety” as it was widely acknowledged that strong leadership was necessary for the achievement of global road safety.

He said that FRSC as a lead agency on road safety was committed to implementing the UN decade of action which was hinged on five pillars of “Road Safety Management, Safer Roads and Mobility Safer Vehicles, Safer Road Users and Post Crash Response”.

“As a government agency with mandate in traffic safety and management, FRSC has since been committed to UN Decade of Action in ensuring safer motoring environment in Nigeria with the slogan, `Safer Roads; Fuller Lives’.

“Therefore, this fifth UNGRS Week will serve as a global tool in Nigeria and Anambra to further sensitise critical stakeholders in transport operations on the need to take leadership roles in the implementation of Nigeria Road Safety Strategy.

“Road Safety being a shared responsibility, I call on the media to amplify the vision of UN Decade of Action and the institutional roadmap that FRSC put in place toward achieving the goals,” he said.

Kumapayi warned road users in Anambra to adhere to safety rules or face the wrath of the law.

He commended the Federal Government for its commitment to repairing roads across the country, adding that FRSC officers would continue to be visible on the roads to moderate excesses of motorists.