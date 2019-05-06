Zamfara Killings: Civil Rights Group Names Those Behind Insecurity

Citizens’ Rights Crusade Network, CRCN, yesterday called for a decisive action against masterminds of the rising cases of banditry, kidnapping and killings ravaging Zamfara State.

The group, while stating that some political players were benefiting from the endless killings, decried that food supply from the Northern axis has been drastically reduced due to the menace.

National Convener of the group, Princess Ajibola, while addressing journalists in Abuja, warned that if the killings persist in Nigeria, the entire country faces the prospect of shortages that will result in increased food prices.

She said, “It is with this sense of alarm that we are calling attention to the security breaches and killings going on in North-West of the country. We should have ordinarily specifically mention Zamfara state where so called bandits have been wasting human life with incessant killings. But efforts by the Federal Government to curtail them have seen this contracted killers fanning out into Sokoto and Katsina States.

“The potentials are there for them to move further into Kebbi, Kano and just any state where their sponsors direct them to go. This relocation of the killers has been confirmed by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General TukurBuratai.

“Our concern is that the North-West is a strategic remnant of food production axes that has not been destabilized by political jobbers that are deploying terrorism to extract political and economic advantage.