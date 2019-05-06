Young Man Commits Suicide After Beating Mother To Death In Ondo

It was a double-tragedy in Ikare-Akoko in Akoko North-East Local Government Area of Ondo State as a middle-aged man took his own life after allegedly beating his mother to death.

The incident struck the Ayotunde’s family in Oyinmo Quarters area of the community, where the two deceased hailed from and are yet to come to terms with sad development.

It was gathered that following a heated argument, which led to fisticuffs between the son identified as Gbenga and his mother known as Ajimo but popularly called Mama Gbenga among her neighbours in her abode in Akure, the Ondo State capital, Gbenga allegedly hit his mother which resulted in her death on Thursday.

After dawning on him that he had killed his 57-year-old mother, Gbenga was said to have fled Akure where he committed the crime to their family house in Ikare-Akoko where he subsequently committed suicide on Friday.

According to a family source, the deceased mother of five had three children with Gbenga’s father in Ikare before remarrying in Akure where she was living before the incident occurred.

“After killing his mother in Akure on Thursday during the fight, Gbenga escaped to Ikare-Akoko.

“He stayed at the family house with his grandmother at Oyinmo Quarters.

“It seems that after he realized that the police are set to fish him out from his hideout, he sneaked into the kitchen at about 3am on Friday to hang himself while everybody in the house was asleep.