Wike’s Olive Branch, Not A Fluke – RSG

The Rivers State Government has insisted that the Olive branch extended to opposition political parties in Rivers State by Governor Nyesom Wike is not a fluke.

The State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Barr. Emma Okah stated this in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Okah was reacting to comments by the Senator representing Rivers East District in the National Assembly, Senator Andrew Uchendu that Wike has not shown sincerity in his peace drive.

Senator had in a Radio programme in Port Harcourt said the decision by Governor Wike to probe Commissioners in the previous administration cast a doubt on the Governor’s peace moves.

But Okah while speaking to The Tide stated that the governor is sincere and is working with the opposition parties for the sake of peace and development of the state.

He described Governor Wike as a true democrat and detribalized politician who wants to enthrone a unity government in the state.

According to him, “As sad as those comments were, I do not know how else any responsible leader would have acted other than the way the governor of Rivers State has behaved. I do not know what Senator Andrew Uchendu wants the Governor of Rivers State to do before he will believe that the governor is sincere in his olive branch.

“For the avoidance of doubt the governor has done all that he is required to do. He has shown that he is a leader. The Governor has demonstrated maturity and selflessness,” Okah who is the spokesman of the Rivers State Government stated.

Meanwhile, the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to be sincere with its position of accepting the olive branch.

The State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Darlington Orji in a chat with newsmen in Port Harcourt however describes the position of the APC as a welcome development, saying it would be a thing of joy if the main opposition party in the state joins hands with the Governor to improve security in the state.

Orji explained that the Governor is determined to work with different political parties and anyone with useful ideas and how peace can be restored in the state.

