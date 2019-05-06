‘Wike’s Olive Branch Marks Him As Father Of All’

As reactions continue to trail the extension of olive branch to other political opponents by the Rivers state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, a political pressure group, Elele Peace Initiative, says the gesture marks Wike out as a father of all in the state.

President General of the group, Chidi Wodah, who stated this in an interview last Thursday in Port Harcourt, said: “As election has come and gone, what we should be talking about now is governance “.

He commended the governor for his magnanimity as depicted by the olive branch which he extended to his political opponents.

Describing the governor’s gesture as the best way to begin , the President-General said the offer would engender enduring peace in the state.

” The governor even went as long as announcing that he has forgiven those who wronged him and urged those he might have wronged to also forgive him”, he stated and pointed out that such humility as exemplified by the governor is what is lacking in most political leaders across the nation.

Wodah urged other political leaders irrespective of party differences, to embrace the governor’s olive branch offer and join hands with his administration to build the state.

He said: ” Election has come and gone, what we should be talking about now is governance, and this begins with consultation.

” Politicians should see the interest of the state as the overriding factor. They should embrace the offer of the governor by making genuine contributions to the administration as to move the state forward.

” What we had in the past was a situation were some political leaders were d-marketing the state thereby denying the state possible opportunities to grow”.

Chris Oluoh