Wike Meets Monarchs, CDC Heads, Youth Leaders, Today …Attends Late Ogbe’s Funeral

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike will meet with all traditional rulers, CDC Chairmen and all youth leaders at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Port Harcourt by 11am.today

A statement by the Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, directed those concernedto be seated by 10.30am at the venue.

Meanwhile, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike last Saturday joined other sympathisers for the funeral mass of Late Chief Frederick Oritseweyinmi Omajolone Ogbe ( the Abejutolu of Warri) at the St. Paul’s Catholic Church Ekurede-Itsekiri, Warri in Delta State.

Accompanied by his wife, Justice Eberechi Suzzette, Governor Wike paid his last respects to the departed elder Statesman.

Other prominent leaders who accompanied Governor Wike to attend the funeral mass are: Senator-elect , Rivers East Senatorial District, George Thompson Sekibo, Senator representing Abia- North Senatorial District, Mao Ohuabunwa, Chief of Staff to the Rivers State Governor, Engr. Chukwuemeka Woke and former Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Marcus Nle-Ji .

The Funeral Mass witnessed therendition of soul lifting hymns, praise and worship songs by the congregation and the Church Choir.

The Governor after the funeral service paid a condolence visit to the family of the deceased.

Speaking during a condolence visit to the family, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike urged the widow of the deceased to be comforted by the fact that he lived a worthy life.

The governor urged the widow to be courageous and assume responsibility for the family, since she is the only parent left.

Responding on behalf of the family, widow of the deceased, Patience Ogbe thanked the Rivers State Governor for leading a high-powered delegation to commiserate with the family.

In a sermon at the funeral mass, Rev. Fr Augustine Obaze urged Church members to emulate the virtues of the late Chief Frederick Oritseweyinmi

He emphasized the importance of perseverance, hardworking and love.