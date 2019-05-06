VC Rates Varsity’s Academic Programmes High

The Vice Chancellor, Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUOE), Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt, Prof. Ozo-Mecury Ndimele, has described the degree programmes of the institution as among the best in the country.

According to Prof. Ndimele, the university is also among the fastest growing institutions in the South-South region in particular and the country at large as it has always turned out its graduates without delay.

The Vice Chancellor who stated this while speaking during the 16th Inaugural Lecture Series of the university held at the main campus of the institution in Port Harcourt, recently, added that the university was growing faster than its age.

According to him, the university had within the short time of its establishment showcased world class graduates with enormous academic talents and potentials.

“We are nine years old as a university and we are having our 16th Annual Lectures. We are growing faster than our age. We have three campuses that make up the university, one at Ndele, St. Johns Port Harcourt and Rumuolumeni Main Campus. We award B.Ed, BSc , PGd, MSc, MEd and Phd certificates”, he added.

He assured that the university would continue to promote quality education as its core mandate and called on those seeking for the best university with excellent educational facilities to visit the institution.