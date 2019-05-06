Unions Task RVHA On Health Science Technology Bill

The Joint Council Unions of the Rivers State College of Health Science Technology, Port Harcourt, has urged the immediate passage of the bill which upgraded the college to a full- fledged polytechnic.

The bill which has gone through public hearing is yet to be passed by the Rivers State House of Assembly.

At a joint media briefing in Port Harcourt, the unions also called for the reconstitution of the Governing Council of the institution, while a new salary scheme, as obtains in polytechnics in the state, be worked out for them.

Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Polytenics (ASUP) Rivers State College of Health Science Technology, Comrade Promise Igoma, also urged the upgrading of infrastructures in the institution.

Comrade Igoma regretted the delay in the passage of the bill especially as the life of the 8th Assembly will soon come to an end.

Also speaking, the Institution’s Chairman of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Polytenics (SSANP), Emmanuel Nwala said that the institution needed a Governing Council to direct its affairs.

He also called for salaries of the staff of the institution to be upgraded to meet their counterparts in the Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic Rumuola Port Harcourt and Ken Saro Wiwa Polytechnic Bori.

In his own speech, the Vice Chairman, Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Polytechnic (SSANP), Comrade Raymond Kaibe said that the union was agitated over the absence of a Governing Council.

In their speeches, both the Chairman of the Non-Academic Staff Union of the institution, Comrade Stephen Edwin and Secretary of ASUP, Comrade Nwibana Barisuka, urged for the implementation of the Consolidated Tertiary Institutions Salary Structure to staff of the college.