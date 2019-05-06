Sultan Declares Today Beginning Of Ramadan

Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, has declared today as the first day of Ramadan fasting in Nigeria.
Simwal, a member of the moonsighting committee of Nigeria disclosed this quoting the Sultan.
According to him, Sultan declared Monday beginning of Ramadan after the crescent moon for the month of Ramadan was sighted.
He disclosed this in a post on his Twitter page.
Simwal wrote: “His Eminence the Sultan of Sokoto has immortalises me to inform the general public that Ramadan crescent was sighted in different locations in Nigeria this evening, compilation of more results is going on.Taraweeh prayers can commence.”
Muslim faithful observe the 29 or 30 days fast during the Islamic month of Ramadan.
