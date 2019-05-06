Security Guard Kills Colleague, Dumps Body In Lagos Canal

The Lagos State Police Pommand have arrested a security guard, Monday Odey, for allegedly killing his colleague at Magodo area of the state

The Spokeman of Lagos police command, BalaElkana, in a statement on Saturday, said Odey was apprehended at Iwo, Osun State on May 2nd after he fled from the scene of the incident.

Narrating how the incident happened, PPRO Elkana in the statement said “Bola Ikupoluyi, the employer of the guards, who reported the matter to the police station, said the deceased and the suspect had an argument.

“Yinusa had accused Odey of stealing the clothing items of their boss. During the argument, Odey hit his colleague, AbdullahiYinusa, with a shovel on the head and face.

“The suspect picked offence and threatened to kill the said AbdullahiYinusa for challenging him.

“The complainant, being their employer responded by sacking the suspect and ordered him to vacate the premises immediately.

“Odey under the guise of moving his personal belongings, returned to the house the same day at about 7pm and murdered the said AbdullahiYinusa.