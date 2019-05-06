S’ Falcons’ Oparanozie Turns Focus To W/Cup

Nigeria’s desire Oparanozie has now turned her attention to leading Nigeria’s Super Falcons at the Fifa Women’s World Cup in France, after ending her league season with Guingamp.

Oparanozie came in as a substitute in the 66th minute, replacing Louise Fleury as Frederic Biancalani’s side forced 10-man PSG to a 1-1 draw in Pabu on Saturday.

The 25-year-old made 12 starts in 15 appearances, scored only one goal and created four assists in the Feminine Division 1 this term. Her side finished seventh with 24 points.

Her only goal of the season was in Guingamp’s 4-1 win over Fleury in November before an injury at the 2018 African Women’s Cup of Nations contributed to her poor outing for Biancalani’s side.

Having scored her only goal in 2019 in Nigeria’s 2-1 loss to Canada in April, the ex-Wolfsburg star is eager to prove herself in France.

Oparanozie has been chosen by coach Thomas Dennerby to captain the Super Falcons at the 2019 Fifa Women’s World Cup and her reign will only begin when they start camp in Austria later this month.

With Nigeria drawn in Group A alongside Norway, South Korea and hosts France, Oparanozie will hope to lead the country to glory.