RSNC GM Charges Journalists On FOIA

General Manager of the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation (RSNC), Mr Vincent Ake, has challenged journalists to exploit the use of the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) to improve government and society.

Ake gave the charge at the weekend while speaking as chairman of the 2019 World Press Freedom Day organized by the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Rivers State Chapter in Port Harcourt.

“I don’t think journalist are using the FOIA to the maximum “Ake remarked” journalists have the responsibility to use it to better their work and Society”.

Commenting on the commercialization of news, the RSNC General Manager who of the opinion that public interest remained sacrosanct and above profit making.

The former National Deputy President of NUJ also counselled journalists on fair and balanced reporting as he reaffirmed that political reporting requires fact and objectivity.

On why smaller political parties were not given adequate coverage, the veteran journalist submitted that such parties do not attract media coverage due to the fact that they do not assert themselves in the political area.

Ake tasked journalists to upgrade their knowledge as a way of building themselves to meet challenges in the profession.

Earlier, state Chairman of the NUJ, Comrade Stanley Job Stanley averred that the World Press Freedom Day remained significant in promoting the work and services journalists do in the society.

Comrade Stanley commended all stakeholders, including newsmen who risk their lives to provide information, while stressing the need for government and society to provide support for them to operate freely.