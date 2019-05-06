RSG To Immortalise Slain PDP Agent

The Rivers State Government has announced plans to immortalise late Davis Chijioke Mavis, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ward nine election agent in Oyigbo Local Government Area who was shot dead in cold blood at the age of 29 during the just concluded governorship election by men in SARS uniform.

Governor Nyesom Wike, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Kenneth Kobani gave the assurance over the weekend during the funeral of late Chjioke in Oyigbo, describing the late Chijioke as a promising young man whose sudden death has shattered his dream.

The Rivers State Governor while commiserating with the immediate family and Oyigbo PDP, however, said his dead was not in vain, assuring that government of Rivers State will leave no stone unturned to bring to book the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

“Late Chijioke died while protecting the interest of the party. What is painful is that the young man died not fulfilling his dream. It is a memory that will definitely grow old in our hearts because of the struggle he put up to defend governor Wike’s victory and PDP, God will not allow Oyigbo to bury a young boy again. Don’t take laws into your hands and leave vengeance to God.”

He specially urged youths of Rivers State not to allow people mislead them by involving in killing, cultism and all forms of social vices which will ruin their future.

In his tribute, the PDP leader in Oyigbo and Rivers State PDP2019 governorship campaign Director General, Amb. Desmond Akawor said the death of late Chijioke was a shock to Oyigbo people. It is the first of its kind in the political history of Oyigbo. God knows why it happened. We asked God to fight for us and put to an end this type of menace in Rivers politics.