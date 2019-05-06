RSG Lifts Embargo On Employment

Rivers State Government, last week, lifted ban on employment and subsequently approved the recruitment of indigenes to fill existing vacancies.

Governor of the state, Chief Nyesom Wike, who announced this last Wednesday during the 2019 Workers Day celebration at Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt also disclosed that ban on promotion of civil servants has been lifted.

Governor Wike who was represented by his deputy, Dr (Mrs) Ipalibo Harry Banigo, said the chairman of the state Civil Service Commission has already been directed to conduct interviews and effect the promotion of civil servants to their next salary grade levels.

He said the step is to strengthen the state civil service for more effective service delivery to Rivers people.

The State Government has also commenced the disbursement of the monthly interest free loan to traders and civil servants.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Politics and Strategy, Chief Emeh Glory Emeh who announced this at a media briefing after the State Executive Council meeting held Thursday last week disclosed that the empowerment programme will run on a monthly basis for civil servants in the state and that N200million was earmarked monthly for the scheme.

At the council meeting, the state government says it would prosecute the former Commissioners of Health, and Finance, Dr Samson Parker and Chamberlain Peterside respectively, over alleged squandering of N34.5billion belonging to the state owned Integrated Medical Industries Limited ( String Factory).

The Attorney General of the state, Dr Zaacheus Adango, who stated this in a media briefing after the last council meeting said the Project Manager of the firm, Mr M. Nwokoma would also be prosecuted.

According to him, the council has mandated the Attorney General to pursue the criminal prosecution when the white paper on the report of the commission that investigated the company assets is published.

Also last week under review, Governor Wike hosted his Benue State counterpart, Dr Samuel Ortom , last Thursday.

The two state governors were in a close- door meeting and outcome of the meeting was not made known to newsmen but the said meeting, according to feelers was on the development of the two states.

The Nigerian Medical Association ( NMA) also last week announced the nomination of Governor Wike for its exalted ‘NMA Healthcare Merit Award’.

Chairman of NMA, Rivers State chapter, Dr (Mrs) Obulebra Adebiyi announced this at a congratulatory visit to the governor, Tuesday, in Government House, Port Harcourt.

The NMA boss said that the award is in recognition of the projects and programmes executed by the governor in the healthcare sector.

She said: “ In view of the far reaching impact of your numerous developmental projects in the health sector and by the recognition of NMA Rivers State, you have been nominated by the NMA President, Prof Francis Faduyile, the National Officers Committee and the National Executive Council for the highly esteemed “ NMA Healthcare Merit Award “.

In response, Gov Wike thanked the association for the honour and remarked that the award would spur him to greater service.

Wike announced that the 7 – month entitlements owed House Officers would be settled by his administration and directed that payment of House Officers stipends be placed under the management of state Ministry of Finance.

Governor Wike on Saturday, joined other sympathisers across the nation for the funeral mass of late Chief Frederick Oritseweyinmi Omajolone Ogbe at the St Paul’s Catholic Church Ekuredu Itsekiri in Warrior, Delta State.

Wike who was accompanied by Senateor-elect, Rivers East Senatorial District, George Thompson Sekibo, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Engr Emeka Woke and a former Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Marcus Nleji , paid a condolence visit to the family of the deceased.

Chris Oluoh