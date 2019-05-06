RSG Gives Sewage Contractors Marching Order

The Rivers State Government has banned the dumping of sewages in burrow pits in Port Harcourt City and environs.

The permanent secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Environment, Dr. Emmanuel Urang who disclosed this at a meeting with sewage dumpsite agents and truck owners in his office in Port Harcourt said that the ban is with immediate effect.

Urang said that the ministry will monitor the activities of sewage agents with the view to ensuring that a directive is obeyed, stressing that anyone who contravenes the directive would be arrested and prosecuted.

He said that the ministry has already approved a private dumpsite at Amadi Ama in the Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, while two other dumpsites in the city are being assessed for approval.

According to him, the move was to check the on-going indiscriminate dumping of sewage, especially in burrow pits and uncontrolled landfill by sewage agents and truck owners.

Urang also said that the situation will help to improve the hygienic conditions of the city of Port Harcourt and its environs as well as that of the entire state.

Meanwhile an environmentalist, Prince William Chinwo has commended the Ministry of Environment for taking steps to ban the indiscriminate dumping of sewage in the city of Port Harcourt.

Chinwo who spoke in an interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt, the Ministry should also enforce the law against the indiscriminate dumping of refuse in the city, especially in market places.