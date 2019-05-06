Rivers Community Pushes For Modular Refinery

Following plans by the federal government to grant operating licences to private individuals and bodies to own and operate modular refineries, Bille Community in Degema Local Government Area has commenced bidding process to own one.

The Tide was reliably informed that the community has struck a partnership with a private firm, KIG Consulting Limited and Laurel Resources for the establishment of a modular refinery in the community.

Though the plans began in 2018, former Bill Kingdom Community Development Committee (BKCDC) chairman Asatubo Igbanibo Kemuel told The Tide that the community has scaled through the first phase of bidding.

Kemuel noted that the plan forms part of the new Bille Kingdom Development Blueprint that will chart future evolvement of the area in the next 20 years.

The first phase of the bidding, he noted, covers an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and scoping of the land and other infrastructure for the project.

“For now, it’s still at the preliminary stage, Kemuel stated and we expect to contribute fund for feasibility studies which will be presented to the Department of Petroleum (DPR) for approval”, he said.

The Tide learnt that as part of the counterpart funding, Bille would contribute about N21.6 million for feasibility study.

While Bille Community is to pay 34 per cent, KIG Consulting is expected to pay 66 per cent as part of the consultancy services on the refinery project.

The project is a tripartite agreement to site the refinery in one of the satellite communities in the area.

Before the year ends, it’s expected that DPR and stakeholders will conduct another site visit to the community to ascertain preparation.