Rivers Assembly Considers Commitee Reports

Proceedings at the Rivers State House of Assembly continued on a strong note with last weeks plenary, during which the House considered four committee reports, and passed the newly proposed Rivers State Pension Reform Bill 2019.

Also within the week the Committee on Pension, HOS and SSG, held a public hearing on the state “Pension Reform Bill 2019” with a view to review some aspects of the contributory Pension Scheme adopted in the State sometime in 2013.

Following hiccups and setbacks in implementing the contributory Pension Scheme, the State Government had earlier, last year announced that the only way out of the difficulty experienced by retirees in the State to access their benefits was to reviewing the law setting up the scheme, and to also consolidate some aspects that are in tandem with modern realities.

It was against this backdrop that an executive bill was sent to the House sometime in April towards amending some parts of the old pension law.

During the public hearing stakeholders and experts in the sector opined that there was need to expunge some aspects of the old law in order to make it efficient.

Specifically, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Okuinyi-Owaji Ibani assured pensioners in the State that at new era awaits them, as the Assembly is poised to ensure they enjoy their benefits.

Rt. Hon. Ibani said the new pension scheme will cover welfare of civil sewants who have left service and reduce plight of those who have already retired and are awaiting their emoluments.

Shortly before the third reading of the bill last Tuesday debate ensued on the floor of the House, as legislators deliberated on the report of the Committee on Pensions chaired by the Minority Leader, Hon Benebo Anabraba.

Hon Anabraba submitted that the Committee received memoranda from various bodies, and stakeholders. He revealed that part of the recommendations made by the Committee was to ensure that relatives or administrators of dead retirees will have the opportunity to apply to the Pensions Board in order to have access to their benefits.

Consequently, after the House gave the pension bill a third reading the House proceeded to receive report of other committees. They include report on the Consolidation and Upgradement of the Rivers State College of Health-Management Technology Bill of 2018.

Contributing to the Rivers State College of Health Management and Technology bill, members representing Khana I in the House, Hon Bari-ene Deeyah submitted that aside improving the status of the college, the bill when passed into law will generate employment, as there will be new schools created to offer courses in the training of middle level manpower in the Health sector.