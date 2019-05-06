Oil Firm Reassures On Safety Policies Implementation

Waltersmith Petroman Oil Limited, the operator of Ibigwe field located in Oil Mining Lease 16, has said it is committed to the safety of its members of staff, host communities and the environment.

The company said it had put a stringent safety regime in place to bring the risk of any accident associated with oil and gas operations down to the absolute minimum and/or prevent major incidents that could result in multiple fatalities or injuries, or loss of infrastructure critical to the economy.

“As a company, we are committed to full implementation of our safety policies. We will support all staff/support staff members and contractors in taking time to work safely. We will address every safety concern promptly,” the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Waltersmith Petroman, Mr Abdulrazaq Isa, said during the company’s 2019 HSE Week.

According to a statement, the genesis of the HSE week can be traced to 2011 when the company had a blowout incident on a drilling project. No life was lost but six people sustained injuries and millions of dollars went up in flames.

Isa was quoted as saying to the staff members: “If you stop a job for safety reasons, we will back you up. If there is an incidence, we will fully investigate and share the lessons learnt to prevent reoccurrence. We will recognise any staff member that reports the highest number of near misses.

“We have learnt that accidents are caused by human or equipment failure in one form or another. We have also learnt that all accidents are preventable; subsequently, we have safely drilled six wells from the lessons learnt.”

Isa added: “Together, we must demonstrate a strong safety culture for others to emulate and stand firm on zero tolerance to any unsafe act. Only by this firm commitment can we successfully deliver all our projects in a cost-effective, safe and timely manner.”