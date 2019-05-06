Nigeria Is A Failed State, Says Methodist Synod …As Baptist Convention Expresses Sadness Over Unemployment

Following the findings in the 17th Annual Diocesan Synod, 2019 of the Methodist Church Nigeria, presented by Rt Rev. Biereonwu Livinus Onuagha to the members at Wesley Methodist Church, Okpoko, Ogbaru Local Government Area, Anambra State, the church yesterday declared Nigeria a failed State.

According to Bishop Onuagha, “the cardinal duties of any government are to provide security of lives and properties which the Nigerian government has failed to do from East to West, North to South of Nigeria the security situation is nothing to write home about.

Kidnappings, Boko Haram insurgency and the activities of Fulani herdsmen are some of the indices that justify our position that Nigeria is a failed state.

The mayhem causaed by these developments in the nation cannot be over-emphasised. “The most recent and newest problem now is the banditry in Zamfara State. With all these criminal activities at hand, where is this nation heading to? Can our economy improve when we do not have security of lives and properties in place? Remain apolitical, focus on ideals of the founding fathers; group urges Ohaneze

“One of the most daring challenges in the nation is also the issue of selective judgement. In Nigeria it is glaring that cases are not treated on merit, government chose those to face the wrath of the law and those not to face the wrath of the law, government chose the law to obey and the ones not to obey.

“Certain political party has become a hiding place for certain corrupt politicians with the idea, that once you belong to that political party, your sins are forgiven, but whoever that does not belong to that political party will always have his life troubled.”

On the recently concluded general elections in Nigeria, the cleric said “the political class had shown they were not prepared for anything, the elections took almost the budget of all the States in the federation put together with nothing impressive coming out of the exercise.”

“The failure of the academics in the elections left so much to be desired, and if education failed in a State, the conclusion is that the State had become moribund. In the last election, almost all the University Professors were sell-out.

“For me, there is no need to conduct elections in Nigeria. Let the National Assembly as a matter of urgency legislates on the number of political parties to exist in Nigeria. In my own personal opinion, two party state will subsist.

“Let these parties work to produce the best candidates whenever there is need for change of government, and credible candidates may emerge. This will save a lot cost,”

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Baptist Convention (NBC) has said it is dismayed by the inability of government to tame the monster of unemployment across the states of the federation.

It said the consequence of the failure to get the youths engaged in productive activities with the country manifests is the root cause of the current insecurity in the country.

This position was contained in a communiqué issued yesterday at the end of the 106th Annual Session of the Christian denomination and bloc of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN.

The communiqué which was signed by the Chairman of the Resolution and Communique Committee, Prof. S. AkinloluFagbemiPh.D, Esq, reads: “There is a need therefore for government to totally overhaul our school curricular with a view to focussing on entrepreneurial training of our youths.

“It should also create conducive environment such as soft loan to young graduates to start businesses of their own. The government must also focus on providing infrastructural facilities in order to overcome rising unemployment among the youths and their over reliance on white collar jobs.”

Decrying the current state of insecurity, the Convention called on both the Federal Government and the security agencies to rise up to the situation before it’s too late.

“It is an understatement to say that there are security challenges in Nigeria today. The situation has deteriorated to the extent that our law enforcement agencies appear helpless.

“Premised on the foregoing, we implore the Federal Government to uphold the sanctity of lives and protection of properties of Nigerians by leaving no stone unturned in the fight against Boko Haram insurgency and their sponsors at all levels; intensifying efforts to secure the release of Leah Sharibu and other people in the custody of Islamic Terrorist Groups; equipping and empowering our Law Enforcement Agencies to enable them tackle the security challenges in our nation,” the communiqué read.

On the state of governance, the Baptist Church condemned interference of political parties in the coming election of the next leadership of the National Assembly at the expense principle of separation of power among the three organs of government.

“We therefore call on both government, especially the executive and other Nigerians to stop putting undue pressure on members of the National Assembly and allow members to elect their leaders without external influences.

“We insist that in the election of the principal officers in the National Assembly, the principle of Federal Character and equal representation of major religions in the country should be followed,” it stated.