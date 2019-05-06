Motorcyclists, LASG Clash Over Routes Restriction

Seven motorcyclists were last Saturday arrested for allegedly attacking officials of the Lagos State Task Force on Environment, while 92 motorcycles were impounded for violating traffic laws in the state.

The Chairman of the Task Force, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, confirmed this yesterday in a statement signed by the Spokesman of the agency, Mr Adebayo Taofiq.

Egbeyemi said that four Officers of the task force sustained serious injuries during the attack.

He said the officials were attacked while clamping down on motorcycle operators plying restricted routes around Oworonsoki, Adeniji Adele junction, Obalende, Falomo, Lekki Phase 1 and the Ikoyi link-bridge area of the state.

The chairman said the officials were attacked with stones, bottles and iron-rods, while on a legitimate mission to arrest motorcycle operators plying restricted routes.

“During the enforcement operation, some suspected motorcyclists started shouting and calling the attention of their colleagues in their local language.

“Thereafter, other motorcycle operators from nowhere started throwing stones, bottles and iron-rods at my officers.

In the process, two police officers were injured on their heads with heavy stones, while two other para-military officers were attacked with broken bottles,” he said.