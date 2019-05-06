MOSOP Makes Case For Killed, Injured Journalists

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP), has called on governments at all levels to pay compensation to families of journalists who have been killed or attacked in the course of carrying out their legitimate assignments.

MOSOP hailed journalists in the country for their doggedness and resilient spirit in the discharge of the duties despite repeated attempts to weaken them by some government forces and overzealous security agencies.

President of MOSOP, Legborsi Pyagbara, who stated this in a statement against the backdrop of the ‘World Press Freedom Day’ however,charged journalists to always adhere to the ethics of their profession.

Pyagbara in a statement issued by the acting Publicity Secretary of MOSOP, Sunny Zorvah however, commended journalists for staying committed to the ideals of the noble profession.

The statement reads, “As the world today, May 3, 2019, observes Press Freedom Day, the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People, MOSOP, congratulates journalists all over the world and particularly commends the Nigerian Press for their doggedness and resilient spirit in carrying out their difficult tasks.

“We celebrate the gentlemen of the pen fraternity and members of the Forth Estate of the Realm, who have, in spite of the odds, remained committed to their call and ideals of the noble profession.

“It is regrettable that rather than making an improvement in our (Nigerian) records in providing safe and free environment for the media to operate, the country, from the latest global statistics, has dropped steps down on press freedom.

“Undoubtedly, Nigerian Press have continued to play vital role in the development, peace and stability of the country, and most be commended for that. Regrettably, they have also continued to be cowed, muzzled and unnecessarily attempted to be weakened by some government forces and overzealous security operatives.

“MOSOP frowns at efforts by individuals, institutions and governments at all levels to silence the media, which provide proper ventilation of public opinions and give voice to the defenseless peoples, particularly, the minorities and indigenous tribes across the world.

“We, however, use the opportunity to call on all journalists and media professionals in Nigeria and the world over not to be deterred or allow themselves to be gagged by oppressive forces but to recommit themselves to upholding the professional ethics or tenet of the profession, which include objectivity, balanced reporting.

“May we also commend the steps taken by the leadership of the Nigerian press to checkmate and address the issue of quackery.

“The Movement calls on governments all over the world to ensure total press freedom and provide unhindered opportunities to journalists to carry out their work. We also urge the authorities concerned to compensate all journalists and media workers, who, in course of carrying out their legitimate assignments, have been attacked, abused and killed.

“For us in the Movement, we will continue to partner with the press on enlightening and mobilizing the citizens and masses, as well as advocating for justice and respect of the people’s fundamental rights, which are parts of the focal commitments and objectives of our struggle and for which the press also stand.

“The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People, under the able leadership of Comrade Legborsi Pyagbara, uses this year’s Word Press Freedom Day to renew her commitment to pursuing justice, freedom from all forms of oppression and intimidation of the people, including the Press,” the statement said.

Dennis Naku