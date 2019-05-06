Monach Wants RSG To Open More Hospitals

A traditional ruler and former General Manager of Rivers State Tourism Board, Chief Okechuku J. Izidor has enjoined the state government to open more hospitals in the rural areas to absorb new medical graduates.

Chief Izidor, who is the Eze Njah of Ogbaland made the call in a exclusive interview with The Tide shortly after the induction and oath-taking of 128 Medical Laboratory Scientists into the profession at the Rivers State University.

The royal father, a pioneer student of the Rivers State College of Science and Technology hailed the Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for establishing the School of Medicine at the University and advised the state Chief executive to endeavour to equip the existing medical facilities to enable them function effectively and engage the personnel usefully.

According to him, as a pioneer product of the institution, I am thankful to God that two of my children have graduated from the varsity and I thank God for Wike, and advised the inductees to be good ambassadors of his alma mater while commending Wike for his pronouncement on employment of academic and non-academic staff at the institution.

Also interviewed, a Port Harcourt-based businessman, Mr. Godwin Fiberesima told the state government to meaningfully engage the inducted laboratory scientists in the labour market to enable them contribute their quota to the economic development of the country, pointing out that if they are left unemployed, they would not practice the profession.

He advised them to utilize the skill acquired during the five years training and not to involve in activities inimical to their well-being, saying that they could also be self-employed in the career.

Another respondent, Mr. Barilee Biragbara who used the medium to felicitate with Governor Wike on his victory in the recent gubernatorial election and reception of certificate of return, stressed the need for government to pay attention to human capacity development during this second term.

Shedie Okpara