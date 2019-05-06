Methodist prelate tasks Nigerians On refined politics

The Methodist Bishop of Onitsha Diocese, Rt. Rev. Dr Livinus Onuagha, has urged relevant stakeholders in the country to refine the nation’s politics. He wants it made transparent, urging all concerned to create a level-playing field for the game of politics to be played strictly by the rules.

The cleric handed the charge as the remains of Mrs Catherine Chibiko Ozoemena, mother of the governorship candidate of the United Democratic Party (UDP) in Enugu State, Pastor Donatus, Obi Ozoemena, were laid to rest in Awgu Local Government Area, Enugu State.

Rt. Rev. Dr Onuagha noted that at first, he was worried when he learnt that Pastor Ozoemena who is the first son of the deceased had joined politics, adding that he and his wife had attempted to dissuade him on the grounds that it was not his familiar turf. He therefore tasked politicians in the country to play the game without bitterness.

While officiating at the burial service Rt. Rev. Dr Onuagha extolled the virtues of late Ozoemena, describing her as a woman who left an indelible mark on her community. He stressed that she deserved a special position in God’s bosom.

He enjoined all individuals to emulate the life of late Ozoemena and always put God first in all their endeavours, adding that Mrs Ozoemena’s passing was another reminder that death is certain for all of mankind.