‘Local Content Policy Compelled Us To Manufacture Cylinders Locally’

As LPG cylinders begin to roll out from the Techno Oil manufacturing plant in Lagos, the Executive Vice-Chairman of the group, Mrs Nkechi Obi, has attributed the feat to the local content policy of the Federal Government.

Leading newsmen on a tour of the facility yesterday, Obi described the local content policy as the compelling reason that forced Techno Oil to embark on building the plant to manufacture cylinders.

“We decided to contribute our quota to engender the local content policy by building a plant to manufacture LPG cylinders locally to promote the value-chain.

“We have a strong desire to promote LPG adoption in Nigeria. Manufacturing cylinders locally goes a long way in boosting LPG consumption,’’ she said.

According to her, latest market reports show that the TechnoGas cylinder brand remains buyers’ preference because the quality of the cylinders meets global standards and the product is better than the imported variety.

She said: “The reason is not unconnected with the high quality of TechnoGas, due to our persistent consideration for safety and durability in the manufacturing process.’’

Obi re-stated that the plant would be deploying no fewer than five million cylinders into the market annually, noting that Techno Oil would leave no stone unturned in ensuring that Nigerians embraced LPG.

“The quantity we produce can meet and exceed the demands of Nigeria and West African markets, so we do not see the need for anybody to import cylinders into Nigeria again.”

She expressed excitement that the Techno Gas cylinder brand had received necessary certifications by regulatory agencies, including the Standards Organisation of Nigeria.