LG Boss Warns Workers Against Indolence

The Acting Chairman, Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, Mrs Keiziah Mbaba, has charged workers in the council to diligently discharge their assigned tasks and duties.

Mbaba gave the charge while speaking on the state of affairs in the LGA with The Tide, weekend at the council headquarters in Ngo.

She lamented the nonchalant attitude of the workers to their duties and warned that laziness and absenteeism would no longer be tolerated at the council.

The Acting Chairman noted that it was worrisome in a council where there were over one thousand workers, only about 50 would be seen at their duty posts at any given time and stressed that it would no longer be business as usual

According to her, “we shall not continue to pay faceless workers that we don’t see. A council that has more than 1000 workers, you can only see less than 50 workers at any given time at their duty posts.”

Mbaba used the opportunity to announce that the council would follow through with any decision the state government reaches on the matter of the approved New National Minimum Wage and expressed the hope that it would motivate workers to dedicate themselves to their duties.

“We have assured that we shall implement the new minimum wage according to the directive of the state government. Let me note that we, as a council cannot continue to pay faceless workers. We will only pay those who do their duties,” she warned.

Tonye Nria-Dappa