Insecurity: Ortom Declares War On Criminals In Benue

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has declared a total crackdown on criminal elements, starting from today, May 6 across the state.

Ortom disclosed that a combination of security agencies will engage in fishing out these criminal elements in the state.

He made the declaration at a thanksgiving service at NKST Church Agasha, Guma Local Government Area of the state on Sunday.

The thanksgiving was organised in his honour by the Nongov Community Development Association.

According to Ortom, “There will be a statewide crackdown on criminals in Benue State beginning from tomorrow”.

The Governor stated that with the end of the one week prayer and fasting programme organised in conjunction with the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, against evil in the state, it was time to match faith with works, stressing that “criminal elements would have no hiding place.”

Governor Ortom said a “taskforce comprising the military, the police, civil defence, as well as other security agencies will be engaged to fish out the criminals of the law.

He said the “operation will be targeted at kidnappers and cultists who have been harassing innocent people in parts of the state.”

He also reminded criminal elements of Benue State law prohibiting kids, cultism and other related crimes.

The Governor stated that the objective of the “crackdown would be to restore peace to troubled areas, particularly in the Sankera, Gboko, Kwande and other places across the state so that economic and other activities would flourish.”