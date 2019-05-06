Gunmen Attack Commissioner’s Residence, Kill 400 Level Student

Suspected gunmen in the early hours of yesterday attacked the residence of the Nasarawa State Commissioner for Higher Education, Chief Clement Uhembe, and killed a 400 level student, TerlumumHemba of the Federal University, Lafia.

The incident is said to have taken place at the commissioner’s residence at Kaduna Koro area, a suburb of Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, along Lafia – Makurdi highway at about 1:00 am when the gunmen invaded the house.

Narrating the incident to Journalists in Lafiayesterday, an Eyewitness who identified himself as Daddy, said the gunmen arrived the Commissioner’s house at about 1:00 am armed with guns and other dangerous weapons shooting sporadically leading to the death of the 400 level micro-biology student.

The eye witness who claimed that he was hiding in a vehicle parked in the premises of the Commissioner, told newsmen however that the gunmen attacked the university student who they first came across and shot him on the chase at close range as he attempted to escaped and used sticks to beat him un till he gave up the ghost at the threshold of the compound.