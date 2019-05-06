FCTA Raid: Presidency Probes Arrest, Rape Of Women By Police

The presidency has reacted to allegations of rape against police personnel in Abuja.

Some ladies, who were convicted by a mobile court for alleged prostitution, on Thursday narrated how they were harassed, molested and assaulted by men of the Nigeria Police in Abuja.

The ladies said they were arrested during a raid by the agents of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Joint Task Team, which is comprised of the Department of Development Control, Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) and the Social Development Secretariat (SDS).

Yesterday, Laolu Akande, spokesman to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, confirmed that investigation had commenced.

He tweeted: “Regarding some of our women who were reportedly harrassed& wrongly arrested in Abuja recently, a thorough investigation of what happened is ongoing.

“This administration will not tolerate any violation of the individual freedoms of our people & all infringements shall be punished”.

On Friday, ASP Danjuma Gajere Tanimu, spokesman of FCT command, in a statement said probe into the matter had commenced.