FCOE,  Zaria Wins 2019 Debate Competition

The Federal College of Education, Zaria has won the 2019 edition of the National Inter-Tertiary Institution Debate Competition, organized by the Nigeria Debate Society.

This year’s edition was 4th in the series and was hosted by the Rivers State University(RSU) in Port harcourt.

Mountain Top University came second while Ondo State University of Science and Technology took the third position.

In the public speaking contest, Caleb University came first, Rivers State University and Ondo State University of Science and Technology came first and second runners up, respectively.

Presenting the awards to the winners during the closing ceremony held last Thursday at the Convocation Arena of the Rivers State University, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof Blessing Didia congratulated the victorious students for their brilliant performances during the competitions

The Vice-Chancellor who was represented at the event by the Head, Department of Mass Communication and Chairman of the Ad-Hoc Committee , Dr. Richard N. Amadi said the debate competition and public speaking contest have helped the students from the various tertiary institutions to showcase their talents on some topical issues bordering on socio-political, economic and cultural development of the country.

Speaking on the significance of the theme “Leadership and Nigerian Youths”, Dr. Amadi noted that the competition has improved and widened the intellectual base of the students, adding that it would prepare them for leadership.

“It is important to reiterate that the university is indeed a universally accepted institution where knowledge and scholarship are being shared and transmitted to students who in turn will utilize the acquired knowledge and skills to improve desired objectives through hard-work and effective leadership” he stated

Also speaking, the Executive Director of the Nigeria Debate Society, Mr. Ilesanmi Ayokunle commended the participants for the display of sportsmanship during the competition and thanked the Vice-Chancellor of the state university for hosting the 4th edition of the competition.

He commended the Ad-Hoc Committee for playing a major role that contributed to the success of the competition, adding that 20 institutions participated in the contest and that all did well during the contest.