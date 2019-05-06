Fashola Names Alleged Corrupt FG Contractors

Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, SAN, has forwarded to the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) documents providing some details regarding the names of contractors that allegedly collected money for electricity projects but failed to execute any project, and inviting SERAP to “inspect a compendium of verified and paid/outstanding liabilities of contractors, kept at the offices of the Nigeria Electricity Liability Management Limited/GTE.”

This development was disclosed yesterday in a statement by SERAP deputy director KolawoleOluwadare.

SERAP had in January issued a Freedom of Information request and sued Mr. Fashola following allegations by former Nigeria’s Vice President AlhajiAtikuAbubakar that “contractors who were paid hundred percent upfront for power projects disappeared with public funds without carrying out any work.”

The Ministry’s letter with reference number FMP/LU/R2K/2016/T/40 and signed on MrFashola’s behalf by the Permanent Secretary (Power) Louis O.N. Edozien, was sent to SERAP last week.

The letter reveals that: “Pow Technologies Limited, an Abuja based company, was in 2014 awarded a contract for the supply and installation of test and maintenance equipment relays, etc to various NAPTIN regional training centers (RTCs) (LOT15), with the total contract sum of N87,763,302.40, out of which N79,404,892.66 was paid to Pow Technologies Limited.