Egbemode Re-Elected NGE President

The Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of New Telegraph Newspapers, Mrs Funke Egbemode, has been re-elected President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE).

Egbemode won the position unopposed at the Guild‘s 2019 Biennial Convention last Saturday at Ikeja, Lagos.

The convention with theme: “Media Convergence as Strategy for Survival,’’ had hundreds of editors in attendance.

Other people returned unopposed at the event are Mr Umaru Tudunwada, Deputy President, Mr Mustapha Isa, Vice-President West and Mrs Mary Atolagbe as the General Secretary.

Mrs Victoria Ibanga clinched the position of Treasurer, while Mr Ken Ugbechie is Social/Publicity Secretary, while Mr Austeen Elewodalu was also returned unopposed as Assistant General Secretary.

Five positions were later contested for with Hajia Sani emerging Vice-President (North), while Mr Samuel Egbala emerged Vice-President (East).

Mr Steve Nwosu and Mr Eze Anaba emerged as Standing Committee members for the (West).

Similarly, Mr Ngwoke Ngwoke and Mr Freston Akpor emerged Standing Committee members (East) while Catherine Agbo and Husseina Ibrahim emerged Standing Committee members (North).

The election committee was presided over by veteran journalist Mr Ray Ekpu, who supervised the hitch-free exercise and announced the winners.

Earlier, there were complaints by some disqualified aspirants, who were not cleared to contest, based on the provisions of the Guild’s constitution.

The disqualified candidates called for a review of the electoral laws provided in the constitution.

But Ekpu apologised to the disqualified members, saying that the electoral provisions in the constitution would be looked into before future elections.

He described the NGE as an association of equals.

In her acceptance speech, Egbemode thanked the Guild members for trusting her to serve a second term.