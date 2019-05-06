Delta Monarchs Alert On Criminal Tactics

The Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers, has alerted unsuspecting members of the public of the new strategies of criminal syndicates.

They said the criminals pose as security personnel along the highway and pretend to be willing to assist motorists whose vehicles broke down along the road only to dispossess them of their valuables.

Chairman of the Council, Dr. Emmanuel Efeizomor, said they were concerned about the worsening security situation across the country.

He urged the federal authorities to think out of the box, re-jig the security architecture and adopt more decisive strategies to contain the situation.

While making a strong case for the introduction of community policing as the panacea for arresting the escalating insecurity in the country, the royal fathers condemned the attack and killings of innocent Nigerians in Kastina,Zamfara, Kaduna, Benue and other flash points across the country.

According to them, the nation was sliding to a “worrisome direction” occasioned by insecurity and lack of value for life.

“We are worried that kidnapping, armed robbery, cattle rustling, herdsmen attack on farmers, killing and trading in human parts has remained unabated and we feel government should act fast and stem the tide,” he said.

Supported by the 2nd Vice Chairman of the Council, Pene Luke Kalanama VIII, the monarchs charged the Inspector- General of Police to come up with strategies for effective community.

He asserted that policing was the way to go giving the circumstance Nigerians have found themselves.

“We wish to urge Nigerians not to regard security as the sole responsibility of security agencies and military, they should rather see security as the collective responsibility of all Nigerians,” he stated.

The monarchs also called for synergy between them and Presidents-General of communities saying that there was no need for acrimony between them since the traditional rulers were in charge of their kingdoms.

At the end of the meeting, the traditional rulers led by the Chairman, Dr. Emmanuel Efeizomor II visited the Asaba of Asaba, Obi Professor Chike Edozien to felicitate with him on his safe return to Asaba after a successful medical vacation abroad for over three years.

Edozien called on governments at all levels to continue to build on the existing development structures for the steady growth of the society saying that the development blue print of past governments should not be jettisoned but rather improved upon.