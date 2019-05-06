Dabiri-Erewa Renews Call For Diaspora Voting

Presidential aide Abike Dabiri-Erewa on Sunday told Nigerians in the Diaspora to prevail on the National Assembly to approve voting for Nigerians in the Diaspora.

Dabiri-Erewa, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora, made the call at a Diaspora Leadership Conference, organised by the Nigerian Consulate in New York, U.S.

The SSA, whose confirmation as chair of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission is pending in the senate, said that Diaspora voting was one of the things the commission would pursue relentlessly when operational.

She said that while the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had indicated its readiness for Diaspora voting, the lawmakers were uncomfortable with the idea for reasons unknown to her.

Pointing out that the system was critical to the development of the nation’s politics and electoral process, the SSA pleaded with Nigerians overseas, to join forces to make it happen.

“We all have to make it happen. It is going to be tough and I tell you in politics, lawmakers are not too comfortable with the idea. I don’t know why.

“But we have to make it happen. If Ghana and Sierra Leone, smaller countries are doing Diaspora voting, why can’t we?