Crown FC Sure To Gain Promotion

The Media Officer of Ogbomosho-based Crown FC, at the weekend, Tunji Alabi, said the club has set its sight on gaining promotion to the elite division in its 2018/2019 Nigeria National League (NNL) campaign.

Alabi made the disclosure to the Tidesports source in Lagos on the heels of the clubs away point gain at the Matchday 3 of the NNL against Word of Life FC in Warri.

He said that it was an indication of club’s target of gaining promotion to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) this season.

“We are able to hold Word of Life FC to a one goal apiece in the Matchday 3 Group B4 fixtures of the NNL in the Southern Conference.

“The dramatic encounter that was played at the Oghara Township Stadium in Delta saw the “Ajilete Warriors” display good and matured game.

“Our players, Chibuike Nwankwo and Adeyemi Adeyeye, were always posing a serious threat to the defence line of the Bible Believers Side from the start of the game to the end.

“Adeyemi Adeyeye’s early goal in the 9th minute from the host stopper, Rhiogbere Tejiri’s blunder was denied by the centre referee.

“The Bible Believers Side as well got chances and attempts at goal in the early minutes into the game but goalkeeper and Captain for the Ajilete Warriors, Adeniyi Adejare, were up to the task,’’ he said.

Alabi said that the Ajilete Warriors continued to pressurise the homers until the goals came at the 48th minute.

“The players not minding the heavy wind that was returning balls to their half, continued with touch pattern of play until Adeyeye shot the ball into the net with an assist from Christopher Nwaeze.

“The host team, however, levelled up in the 59th minute when Anyanwu Ugo’s shot from Ogah Collin’s cross found the back of the net,’’ he said.

The Crown FC’s gaffer, Oladunni Oyekale, said he appreciated God for the success, adding that the boys gave a good fight.

“I appreciate God for the outcome of the game. I thank my boys for putting up a good fight though I expected a win. Very painful, we will go home and re-strategise ahead of our next home game,’’ he said.

The Tidesports source reports that Crown FC will play their next Group B4 Match day game yesterday, May 5, at the Soun Township Stadium in Ogbomoso.