Commission Of Inquiry Commences Inaugural Sitting, ’Morrow

The Judicial Commission of Inquiry set up by the Rivers State Government to investigate violence, killings and other related acts and matters, that occurred during the February 23 and March 9 general elections in Rivers State this year, will hold its inaugural sitting tomorrow.

A statement by Secretary of the commission, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim said that tomorrow’s inaugural sitting will entertain witnesses on incidences which occurred in Oyigbo Local Government Area.

According to the statement, witnesses summoned to appear before the commission under Section 8 of the Commissions of Inquiry Laws are scheduled as follows, on the 8th of May, for incidences in Khana Local Government Area, while witnesses in Asari-Toru Local Government Area will appear on 9th May.

Others are for Akuku-Toru Local Government Area on 13th and 14th May.

The statement announced the venue as Block C, High Court Complex, Rivers State Judiciary, Port Harcourt and enjoined all concerned to strictly adhere to the invitation.

Sam Nwuju